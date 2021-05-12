Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of -221.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

