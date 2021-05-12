The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

