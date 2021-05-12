Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 787,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

