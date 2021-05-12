MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.19% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.