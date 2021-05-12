Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.82 million.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,764,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,550. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

