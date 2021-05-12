Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $431,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after buying an additional 95,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 118,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

