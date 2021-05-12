Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 64.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

