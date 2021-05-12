Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $165,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25,222.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

