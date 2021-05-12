Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $208,401.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,995,352.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,787 shares of company stock worth $5,355,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.40 million, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

