The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The Kroger has increased its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Kroger to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

