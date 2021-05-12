Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $281.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.66 and a 200-day moving average of $283.86. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

