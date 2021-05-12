TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TANNL opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

