ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $360.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.09, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.