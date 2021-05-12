Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 46.50 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,143.20 ($41.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -216.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,014.21. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

Get Spectris alerts:

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,372.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.