Avast Plc (LON:AVST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 443.70 ($5.80) on Wednesday. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 39.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 542 ($7.08).

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

