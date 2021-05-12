$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $388.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $388.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRN. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Stride by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.