JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 609 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

