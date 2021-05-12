Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 471 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $178.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

