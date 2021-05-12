NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$24.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.52. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.36%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

