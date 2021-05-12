Calton & Associates Inc. Has $656,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 470,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 69.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,261,000 after acquiring an additional 127,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

