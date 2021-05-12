Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 916 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

