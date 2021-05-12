Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

MMP opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.