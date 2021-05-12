GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,125 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

