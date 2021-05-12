The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Trade Desk updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $514.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 176.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.28. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.
Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
