The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Trade Desk updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $514.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 176.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.28. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.