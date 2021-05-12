Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Weis Markets worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weis Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $3,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Weis Markets by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

