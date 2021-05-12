Avestar Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,821 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,007,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.