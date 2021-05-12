Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

