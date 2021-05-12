Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $16,744,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $4,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

