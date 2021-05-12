Raymond James Raises Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $18.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,638,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

