Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $101.62

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.62, but opened at $85.00. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 4,068 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. Truist lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

