Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 835 ($10.91).

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 905 ($11.82) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 801.40. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a one year high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

