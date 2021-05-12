Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) PT at $34.13

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.06 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

