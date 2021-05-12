Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 193.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.