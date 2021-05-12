Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

AXP stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

