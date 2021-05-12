The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.