Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

