St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88).

SMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Monday. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 549 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 426.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.21.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

