Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.97.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

