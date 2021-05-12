Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MATD stock opened at GBX 6.56 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.24. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.