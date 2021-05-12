CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

