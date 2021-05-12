Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BEG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

LON BEG opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.63) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.03 million and a P/E ratio of -249.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

