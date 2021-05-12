Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 297,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

