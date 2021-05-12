Wedbush Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $125.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.60.

NYSE U opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

