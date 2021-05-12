Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 192.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,360. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

