Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,869,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.