Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.98

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,199. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

