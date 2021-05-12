NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.34

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 74699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

