DigitalBits Market Cap Achieves $89.64 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $89.64 million and $3.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00749680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.81 or 0.02313623 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

