W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.43

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 3839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.