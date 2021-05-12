Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.38

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.38 and last traded at $247.17, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.90.
SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
