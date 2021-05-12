Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.38

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.38 and last traded at $247.17, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.90.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

